Police investigating possible link between two shootings

Police in Richmond are investigating whether there could be a link between the fatal shooting of a teenage girl and the shooting of a man with an apparent self-inflicted wound.

Police said officers found the girl inside a home after responding to a report of a person down shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours earlier, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a parked car at a stoplight.

Police said in a news release that detectives are investigating to determine whether the two shootings are related. They asked anyone with information to call.