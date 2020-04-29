Police investigating overnight shooting death in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of person near Freedom Valley Park in east Topeka.

Police were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a 911 call reporting gunshots, according to a news release from police. Arriving officers found a person suffering from critical injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not released the name of the person killed by Wednesday morning, pending notification of the victim’s family members. No arrests had been reported, and police were asking the public for any information on the fatal shooting.