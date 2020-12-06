https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Police-investigating-homicide-in-southwest-Las-15779681.php
Police investigating homicide in southwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police were investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said few details were available Sunday.
Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or how that person died.
There also was no immediate word on any suspects in the case.
