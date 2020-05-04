Police investigate fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kentucky boy

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky were investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

Officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting at a residence and arrived at the Woodland Mobile Home Park to find the child wounded, Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham told news outlets. Emergency crews took the boy to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, Denham said. The boy's parents and two juvenile siblings were home when the toddler suffered a single gunshot wound, he said.

The investigation was expected to be lengthy and a decision on any possible charges won’t be made until it is completed, he said.

No further information was released.