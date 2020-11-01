Police investigate fatal Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was fatally shot in northeastern Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.

Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake said the shooting was reported near the intersection of Independence and Monroe avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds near a sidewalk. He died at the scene of the shooting. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Police did not report any arrests in connection with the shooting Sunday morning.

The fatal shooting was the 161st homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to The Kansas City Star. That is well above the 125 homicides that were reported at this time last year.