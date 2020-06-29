Police detain suspect in Sioux Falls shooting that hurt 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are holding a suspect after three people were shot and wounded at a home.

The shooing happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the central part of Sioux Falls. Police found two women and a man were shot. Their ages are not known. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said their injuries could be life-threatening.

The Argus Leader reports it’s also unclear how many other people were in the home.

A suspect was detained about an hour later. Clemens said that person was wearing the same clothes that matched surveillance video from another home in the neighborhood.

No charges have been filed.