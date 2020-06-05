Police chief apologizes after officers destroy medical tent

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police chief in the North Carolina city of Asheville has apologized for the destruction of a medic station that was set up for people protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

The Citizen-Times reported Thursday that the chief's apology followed pointed criticism from community leaders. It was also a dramatic departure from an earlier statement that apologized for the destruction but still defended it.

An all-volunteer team of doctors and other medical staff had set up near an alley. Asheville police had surrounded the medic station and stabbed water bottles with knives and tipped over tables of medical supplies and food.

Chief David Zack issued a forceful apology hours after the city's mayor publicly denounced the incident.

“I am speaking to you today to address a matter that has deeply affected our community, embarrassed our city and our department,” Zack said. “Of course I am referring to the destruction of a medic tent during protests on Tuesday, June 2. For these actions, I am truly sorry.”