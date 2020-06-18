Police charge Waterloo woman with leaving fatal crash scene

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Police charged Frankie Mae Price, 26, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after a Feb. 2 crash that killed Gerrick Terrell Stotser, 45, of Waterloo, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Stotser was riding his bike about 12:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that then drove away. About an hour later, Price called authorities and said she'd hit someone. An investigation found her car was damaged.

Stotser was held in jail with her bond set at $5,000.