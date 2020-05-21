Police charge Virginia man after hidden camera found in home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was charged with filming undressed people without their consent and possession of child pornography after a hidden camera was found in a home, authorities announced this week.

Albemarle County police arrested John Michael Garvis, 28, on Monday following a monthslong investigation, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said officers began investigating in March after someone reported the camera had been found in a home. Investigators searched Garvis' house and seized cameras and electronic devices that revealed additional evidence, authorities said.

Garvis was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of intercepting wire communication and 12 counts of nonconsensual filming of undressed persons.

It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.