WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people to death in Wichita earlier this week.

Brandon Prouse Jr., 20, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan, television station KAKE reported.