Police and others rescue 3 pigs missing from trailer

SAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Three pigs that escaped a trailer destined for an animal rescue in New York were retrieved by police and others, officials said Friday.

Sgt. Theodore Martinez was driving a police car eastbound on Sunset Highway near Broadway Avenue in Sayville when he saw what looked like a pig on the side of the road, department officials said in a release.

Martinez then saw a trailer attached to a Hummer with its doors flung open and a lone pig inside. Martinez pulled over the Hummer and the driver said she was transporting four pigs to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in East Quogue and wasn't aware that three were missing.

Additional officers responded along with employees from the Sayville Animal Hospital and employees of the Town of Islip. The group located each pig at separate locations on Sunrise Highway between Bohemia and Sayville, authorities said.

The pigs appeared uninjured and were taken to the original destination in East Quogue for evaluation.