Police: Woman dies nearly 2 weeks after hit-and-run crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has died nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run crash at an intersection in the far north end of St. Louis, police said.

Melissa Bassett, 39, of St. Louis, was driving a car in the city’s Baden neighborhood just after midnight on Oct. 16 when another car hit hers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police said the second car was speeding when it hit Bassett’s as she tried to turn left. Bassett was thrown from the car, and the driver and a passenger of the other car ran from the scene, police said.

Bassett died Thursday at a hospital from her injuries, police said. No arrests in the case have been made.