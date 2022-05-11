Police: Woman, 72, stabbed person trying to dump walker

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police said she stabbed someone trying to throw her walker into a dumpster at a Delaware motel.

Troopers were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Hollywood Motel in New Castle, where Delaware State Police said an argument over a suspected theft turned physical. The two people involved were separated, but police said the 72-year-old woman stabbed the 57-year-old victim a short time later as the person tried to throw her walker into a dumpster, police said in a news release Wednesday.