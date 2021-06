WILTON — A former preschool and day care center employee has been arrested after police say a 6-month-old child suffered “abusive head trauma” while in her care earlier this year.

Amy Tingets, 39, a former Goddard School employee, turned herself in last Friday on an arrest warrant stemming from a February incident at the Wilton facility, police said. The Norwalk resident has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of risk of injury to a child.

Bonnary Lek, director of public relations of Goddard Systems, said Tingets was “immediately placed on leave” in February and is no longer employed at the school.

Lek told Hearst Connecticut Media on Thursday that the school “cooperated with authorities” in their investigation.

Police said they received a 911 call from the Goddard School on Feb. 9, reporting a 6-month-old child was breathing, but unresponsive. The boy was taken to Norwalk Hospital before being transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Yale medical staff “determined the symptoms the child was experiencing were consistent with abusive head trauma,” police said.

An investigation revealed Tingets was the only employee who had contact with the child that day, police said. Tingets was assigned to the infant room, where the 6-month-old had spent some portion of his day, police said.

Lek said all new hires undergo a screening process and are required to complete a child abuse course.

“We follow all of the standards and protocols to abide by all background checks,” Lek said.

Lek said Tingets completed the screening process when she was hired.

“This is not something we started after this incident,” Lek said.

However, Lek said the school administration has increased its oversight of staff members.

According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, Tingets did not have a criminal record prior to the incident.

Phillipson said the child is “still recovering,” but could not provide more information about the severity of the injury.

Tingets was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Monday in state Superior Court in Stamford.