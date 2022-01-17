Police: Wanted man dead after shooting involving officers

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — State authorities are investigating the death of a man after a shooting in Ohio involving police officers who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant over the weekend.

Englewood police said officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday by a woman who said she was concerned for her safety and that of others due to the presence of a man wanted on a felony warrant. She said she had removed a handgun from her home and hidden it in bushes of a neighboring residence, police said.