Police: Virginia officer shot while chasing robbery suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer was hospitalized early Monday after being shot by a suspect in a robbery, according to authorities.

Alexandria police were called to a report of shots fired at the scene of a robbery after midnight, the department said.

While chasing a suspect, an officer was shot in the lower body, police said. The officer returned fire but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was struck, WUSA-TV reported, citing the agency.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover, officials said.

No suspects were taken into custody, news outlets reported.

Police did not release any additional details and the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery remained unclear.