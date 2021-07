MINDEN, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are looking for whoever fired dozens of bullets into a house and killed a 3-year-old boy.

Investigators hoped to arrest someone Friday, Minden Police Lt. Chris Cheatham said Friday.

“We’re waiting for some records that we've subpoenaed and gotten search warrants on,” he said.

The child’s mother took the boy, identified by Minden Mayor Terry Gardner as Aldravion “King” Taylor, to a hospital where he was pronounced after the shooting late Wednesday, KSLA-TV reported.

Cheatham said investigators are trying to verify reports that the shooting was related to a homicide earlier the same night in neighboring Bienville Parish.

Sheriff's deputies there have arrested two men, both from Arcadia, where the earlier shooting occurred in a fast-food parking lot, KTBS-TV reported.

More than 25 bullets were fired into the house in Minden, police told KSLA-TV.

“The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that people are not reporting it,” the city's police union, the Minden Police Association, said Thursday on its Facebook page. It said the little boy's shooting changed that.