Police: Safety reminders for Halloween

Trick-or-treaters will soon line the streets on Thursday, and area police have a number of suggestions to ensure safety for all.

“Parents or other responsible adults should accompany all elementary school-age children in their travels,” police said in a press release on Monday. “Younger children should complete their rounds by 6:30 p.m., older ones by 8 p.m. Agree on a specific time when older youths are due home and plan a route with them in advance.”

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme care ad to allow for extra time to reach destinations. Drivers are asked to use the utmost caution when exiting driveways and police are urging all to not drink and drive.