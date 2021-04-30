Police: Road rage led to shooting on Missouri highway ramp

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A road rage incident in eastern Missouri ended in two drivers shooting at one another on an interstate ramp, with one being injured by flying glass from a shattered window and the other driver being arrested, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when officers were called to the northbound Interstate 170 ramp onto westbound I-270, Hazelwood police said. Police were initially called for a person with a gunshot wound, but later discovered a woman who had been injured by flying glass. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.