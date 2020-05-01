Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-170 in St. Louis County

OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) — A person walking along Interstate 170 in St. Louis County near Overland has died after being hit by a vehicle, police in suburban St. Louis said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, television station KMOV reported. Police closed those lanes, and traffic was rerouted for several hours.

Police have not released the victim’s name or given any other details of the fatal crash.