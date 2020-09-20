Police: Passenger in moving car fatally shot on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island are investigating the killing of a man who was shot while he was a passenger in a moving car.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rahsaan Pressley was riding in the front seat of a Volkswagen Jetta that was fired on in Central Islip at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Pressley was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old woman who was in the back seat of the Jetta also was hit by bullets, police said. She was treated at the hospital and released. The driver was not injured.

Detectives believe the vehicle’s occupants were targeted by the shooter, who fired from another car. No arrests have been made.