TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement killed three suspects in separate incidents over the weekend, one of them allegedly armed with a rifle and the other two with knives.

The first shooting happened Saturday night in Tarpon Springs. City police say they responded to calls about 9:25 p.m. and found a man at an intersection pointing a rifle at passing cars. They opened fire when he pointed the rifle at them, hitting him numerous times, police said.