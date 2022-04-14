Police: Officer shoots man who pointed gun during pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at an officer during a pursuit Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The man was seen driving erratically near a high school and a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop, the bureau said in a statement. The driver reportedly fired shots out the window and fled, firing more shots as he encountered more officers, the statement said. At one point, he drove into the yard of a residence, exited the vehicle and ran behind a home.