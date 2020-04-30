https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Police-Officer-shoots-armed-man-who-beat-woman-15235798.php
Police: Officer shoots armed man who beat woman, took baby
SEATTLE (AP) — Officers shot a man in South Seattle after he beat a woman with an iron, shot at her and abducted their baby, police said.
The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Seattle Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nolette.
Officers responded after a woman contacted police and said a man had shot at her and then fled with their infant, KOMO-TV reported.
Nolette says the woman had serious injuries from a prolonged beating by the man.
The man was found and shot by an officer, police said. Police haven’t said exactly what happened before the shooting The man was taken to a hospital.
His condition hasn't been released.
