Police: Officer punched during arrest at attempted break-in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an officer was taken for treatment after he was punched in the face during an arrest of a man reported trying to break into a south Philadelphia home.

Police said a 17-year-old returning to his home at about 11 p.m. Saturday reported a man pacing and screaming nearby, and after he ran inside the man started banging on the front door and cracked the glass.

Police said the 32-year-old man threatened and attacked a responding officer, punching him in the face, and the officer used a stun device twice. Other officers arrived and helped subdue the defendant, who police said “was actively resisting arrest."

The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital for shortness of breath, and the defendant was taken to Methodist Hospital for evaluation of the stun device strikes.