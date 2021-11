WILTON — A New York man accused of sexually assaulting a child for years has been arrested.

Wilton police said Robert Mills, 74, of the Hudson Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, was arrested after a lengthy investigation that began in July 2020.

“Mills is accused of sexually assaulting a minor victim over the course of several years,” Wilton police said in a statement. The alleged abuse dates back more than a decade, according to police.

He was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. The charge against him shows the alleged victim was under the age of 13 at the time the abuse occurred.

Police said Mills was arrested by the NYPD and extradited to Connecticut. He was taken into custody by Wilton officers at Riker’s Island, the department said.

Mills was held on $250,000 bond for his arraignment in state Superior Court in Stamford on Nov. 18.

He has not entered a plea and remains in custody on $250,000 bond in the Bridgeport Correctional Center, state records show.