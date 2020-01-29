Police: New Canaan man takes Wilton car, crashes in NYC

A New Canaan man turned himself in to Wilton police at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, on an arrest warrant charging him with using a motor vehicle without permission and interfering with an officer.

According to police, David Aidan Tuttle, 23, of Dogwood Lane in New Canaan, was previously accused by a Wilton resident of taking her 2012 Lexus sedan from her garage on Sept. 22, 2019, without permission and then being involved in a car accident in New York City.

Tuttle was released on a 10-percent cash bond of $50 the same day and is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Jan. 30. Police released no other details.