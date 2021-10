NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City deli worker was stabbed to death late Tuesday by a customer who became enraged and pounded on the store's windows after he was denied store credit, police said.

The suspect, described as a frequently disorderly customer, attacked 34-year-old Ahmed Almulaiki around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as Almulaiki and his cousin confronted him outside K&B Gourmet Deli in East Harlem, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.