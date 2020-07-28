Police: NY man using stolen debit cards assaulted Stop & Shop manager

WILTON — A New York man has been accused of assaulting the manager of Stop & Shop when she asked him to leave the store, suspecting he was using stolen credit cards to withdraw cash, police said.

According to the police report, officers arrived at the supermarket at 5 River Road about 6:15 p.m.Monday, when they found Hakeem Britton, 19, of East 95th Street in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the parking lot.

Police said the manager told them she saw Britton making multiple transactions using different debit cards, receiving cash after each one. According to police, the manager told them she suspected he was using the cards illegally and when she asked him to leave the store, he became verbally abusive.

When she began to record him on her cellphone, he slapped her on the face and pulled her hair, the police report said. When another employee intervened, Britton left the store, according to the report.

Police said although the manager complained of a minor injury, she declined medical attention.

According to police, they found seven “folds” of cash, each containing 10 $20 bills, totaling $1,400. In Britton’s front pocket were seven Stop & Shop receipts showing debit card transactions for single-item purchases, with each transaction followed by a $200 cash-back withdrawal, the report says.

Police said Britton was taken into custody without incident and charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree larceny, criminal trespass, illegal use of a payment card, receipt of money/goods, and breach of peace.

He was released on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 6.

Police said a second suspect who was with Britton has not been found. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-834-6260.