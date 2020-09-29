Police: N.Y. man crashes into cruiser, leads them on foot chase

Police say a New York man was arrested after trying to run away when he crashed into one of their cruisers.

According to Wilton police, on Sept. 26, Zahid K. Patwary, 37, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped in the middle of Westport Road when he was approached by police. He initially led police on a pursuit and then crashed into a police cruiser.

Police said he then ran onto Route 7 and attempted to get inside an occupied vehicle that was stopped for a red light.

Police said Patwary did not follow verbal commands and was finally tazed, arrested, and transported to the hospital.

Patwary was charged with reckless driving, evading a motor vehicle accident, interfering with police, and engaging in pursuit. He was released on a promise to appear Dec. 3 in Norwalk Superior Court.