Police: N Carolina man hit police cars, sparked chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Multiple charges were filed against a North Carolina man who led police officers on a chase after they attempted to arrest him for probation violations, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that its officers as well as state probation and parole officers attempted to arrest James Isamu Stovall Jr., 31, on Wednesday. According to police, Stovall drove his car into two occupied police patrol cars and led officers on a chase through the southwestern part of the city.