Police: Man with 2 toddlers in car leads officers on chase

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A man who led police on a chase with two toddlers in his car was captured shortly after he drove into Cleveland and then tried to flee the area on foot, authorities said.

The chase began in Elyria shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police received reports of shots fired by a man who had driven away in a car. Officers soon spotted the vehicle, but authorities said the driver — Dvon Clark, 19, of Garfield Heights — refused to stop.

After eventually driving into Cleveland, Clark got out of the vehicle and tried to run off on foot, authorities said, but was soon captured by officers. He's facing several charges, including felonious assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses, and it wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

The toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were not injured in the incident and were turned over to child welfare officials. A woman who also was in the car was not hurt but was charged with child endangerment.