Police: Man told to wear mask shoots at employees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said an enraged man shot at convenience store employees after they told him to put on a mask.

New Orleans police said the shooting happened Sunday night at Brother's Mart on Bullard Avenue, news outlets reported.

Police said the employees asked the man to wear some type of face covering when he came into the store.

The man stormed out of the store and returned with a gun, firing multiple rounds at the employees, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

The man later fled in a black Buick sedan.

Police said they were looking for the man and have asked anyone with information to contact detectives.