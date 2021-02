SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri say a man and woman have been hospitalized following a family domestic disturbance involving several people that ended with the man being shot by his wife.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, when a 33-year-old man assaulted an 82-year-old woman inside a home in rural unincorporated Bois D’Arc about 15 miles northwest of Springfield, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.