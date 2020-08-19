Police: Man shot, killed at Providence smoke shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man was shot to death at a Providence smoke shop early Wednesday morning, police said, the city's fourth homicide in less than two weeks.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. at the business at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Veazie Street, Maj David Lapatin said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not released and no arrests have been announced.

No additional information was made public.

There have now been nine homicides in Providence this year, but four since Aug. 8.