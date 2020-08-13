Police: Man's death in Rapid City was homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police said Thursday they are now investigating a man’s unattended death as a homicide after getting preliminary autopsy results.

Police were called Tuesday night about an unconscious man. Police found the man dead inside the home. An autopsy was conducted Thursday, and police say that there was enough trauma to the man’s body to indicate his death was not self-inflicted. That led police to now investigate the death as a homicide

The victim is identified as Joseph Bradford, 63, of Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the death.