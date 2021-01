WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant that left one man dead and say detectives have arrested a 26-year-old man with a long criminal history.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in south Wichita, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a disturbance outside Berrieria Tito restaurant.