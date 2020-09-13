Police: Man found fatally shot on balcony of a Phoenix motel

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been found fatally shot on the balcony of a Phoenix, according to police who are calling it a homicide case.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said 42-year-old Agustin Bustamante was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene before officers arrived.

They said city fire department paramedics rushed Bustamante to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the fatal shooting so they can possibly identify a suspect.