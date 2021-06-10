Police: Man fatally shot during fight with roommate

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man is facing weapons charges after Newark police said he fatally shot his roommate during a fight.

As officers responded to a report of a disturbance early Tuesday, police said they received another call reporting a shooting at the same home. When officers arrived, police said they found James Harland, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Harland’s roommate, Desmond Elliott, 26, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his wrist and he was taken to a hospital.