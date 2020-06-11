Police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot at Norwalk shooting range

NORWALK — A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday afternoon at Fairfield County Firearms & Archery in Norwalk, police said.

The man’s identify and age were not immediately released.

Deputy Police Chief James Walsh said other people were at the New Canaan Avenue range when the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, but there were no other injuries.

It was the second shooting that occurred Thursday in Norwalk. Earlier in the day, one person was wounded at the Roodner Court housing complex. The shooting led to a pursuit to Bridgeport, where one suspect was apprehended.