Police: Man accidentally shot his scrotum while in bed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accidentally shot himself in the scrotum while sitting on his bed, police said.

Providence police officers found Edward Martinez, 22, in a hallway wearing no pants with a gunshot wound to his scrotum Thursday night, said Commander Thomas Verdi.

Martinez told police he took his pants off after he fired the gun and located the wound, the Providence Journal reported. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police seized three guns that were found inside Martinez's bedroom, including a semi-automatic pistol on his bedside table. He isn't facing any criminal charges at this time, Verdi said.