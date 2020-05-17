Police: LA house party ends when man shoots himself in groin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A large house party in the Hollywood Hills ended when a man accidentally shot himself in the groin, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responding to noise complaints late Saturday found more than 100 people gathered at a short-term-rental property that appeared to have been reserved for the occasion, said police Lt. Mark Chong.

The officers heard a single gunshot and called for backup, Chong said. An investigation revealed that a man had been shot in his groin area. The wound is believed to have been accidentally self-inflicted and not life-threatening, Chong said.

The man was taken to a hospital and the party was broken up, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Gatherings of any size are prohibited during the coronavirus pandemic under stay-at-home orders issued by both Los Angeles County and the state.

But despite those rules, Los Angeles police have been receiving complaints about parties that appear to violate the orders, the newspaper said.