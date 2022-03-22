Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, a judge rejected defense lawyers' requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.