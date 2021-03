KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a woman found fatally shot in Kansas City's Pendleton Heights neighborhood.

The woman, identified Friday as 25-year-old Deja Veal, was found by officers who were on patrol nearby around 10 p.m. Wednesday when they heard gunshots. Veal was found lying in the street along Wabash Avenue after the officers searched the area, police said in a news release.