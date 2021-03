WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot this week during an argument with another man at a backyard gathering in northwest Wichita.

Jacob Kalese, 22, died from his wounds after he was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Officers called to the home found Kalese suffering from a gunshot wound, and police said he died on the way to the hospital.