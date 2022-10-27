Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting JIM SALTER, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2022 Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 11:04 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have confirmed that the gunman who forced his way into a high school, killing a student and a teacher and leaving seven others wounded, used an assault rifle that had been taken away from him earlier this month.
A police statement Wednesday night said the mother of Orlando Harris, 19, called police on the evening of Oct. 15 after she found a gun and she wanted it removed. The statement said officers responded but “determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to posses the firearm.”