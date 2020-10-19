Police: Ex-neighbor killed elderly couple during robbery try

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A former neighbor killed an elderly couple during an attempted robbery at the victims' home, authorities said.

Kelly Dale Vokas, 40, is charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, according to the the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. She was being held without bond Monday and it wasn't known if she has retained an attorney.

Authorities responded to the couple's Prairie Township home around 3:20 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 but then hung up. The officers found John Blanc, 77, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Susan Castore, who appeared to have been strangled.

Vokas, who formerly lived next door to the couple, was arrested while attempting to flee the scene, authorities said. A preliminary investigation found Vokas may have been allowed to stay with the couple at times after she moved away, but she was not related to either victim.

Vokas is sue to make her initial court appearance Tuesday.