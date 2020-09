Police: Downed trees close Wilton roads

WILTON — Police have announced the following road closures on Sept. 30.

Belden Hill Road between No. 241 and Edgewater Road, due to a downed tree.

Hulda Hill Road near No. 85, due to a downed tree.

Olmstead Hill Road near No. 264 is partially blocked.

Ruscoe Road is closed by No. 9.