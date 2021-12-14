Police: Delivery driver ran over elderly couple's groceries

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Charges are expected soon for a Minnesota grocery cart delivery worker accused of driving over sacks of food meant for an elderly couple because she was angry about their sign supporting law enforcement, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Dec. 6 after the couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in the north Twin Cities suburb of Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.