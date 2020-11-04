Police: Bridgeport man accused of high-end bicycle theft spree

WILTON — A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges for burglary and larceny in several Fairfield County communities, including Wilton.

According to police, Jose R. Velazquez, 58, of Disbrow Street in Bridgeport, is accused of stealing high-end bicycles from residential garages in Wilton, Darien and Westport.

Velazquez turned himself in to Fairfield police on Oct. 27 and it was discovered he had a warrant for his arrest in Wilton, police said.

Police said he was released to Wilton after being booked on burglary charges in Fairfield. According to police, Velazquez is accused of entering a Wilton resident’s garage on June 25 and stealing high-end bicycles that he later attempted to sell on Craigslist.

In Wilton, Velazquez was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and third-degree criminal attempt at burglary. He was held on a $75,000 bond and was scheduled to appear last week in Stamford Superior Court.

Other charges

Wilton police said Velazquez is accused of similar crimes in several towns, resulting in several concurrent investigations and arrests.

An incident in Westport occurred on July 19, when police responded to a report that a $600 bicycle had been taken from a residential garage. Police identified Velazquez as a suspect and took him into custody on July 20. He was charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny and possession of burglary tools. He was released on $25,000 non-surety bond. He has a court date of Dec. 30.

In Darien, police responded to a report of a bicycle stolen from a residential garage on July 3. The bicycle was eventually found near the home.

According to the police report, several similar incidents had occurred in New Canaan around the same time. Working with other jurisdictions experiencing bicycle thefts, police said they identified Velazquez as a suspect. At the time of his arrest in Westport for similar crimes, police searched his cellphone. The search revealed he had been in the area of Darien at the time that theft occurred, police said.

Darien police arrested Velazquez on Oct. 10 after he turned himself in. At that time, he gave his address as Arctic Street in Bridgeport. He was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny and posted a $50,000 bond. He is due in court on Dec. 10.